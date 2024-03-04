Profund Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,265,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,670,000 after buying an additional 309,137 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $62.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $777,470. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.