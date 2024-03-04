Profund Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $1,213,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in UMB Financial by 86.9% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 128,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 59,539 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 30.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 279.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UMBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

UMBF stock opened at $80.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,503 shares of company stock worth $685,569. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

