Profund Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.93. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

