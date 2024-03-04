Profund Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after buying an additional 75,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after buying an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $184.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.50. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $189.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

