Profund Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $184.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.50. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $189.06.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

