Profund Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $65,112.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $715,898. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS opened at $205.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.91 and a 200 day moving average of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

