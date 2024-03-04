Profund Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

