Profund Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

