Profund Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $68.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

