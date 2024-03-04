Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $67.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

