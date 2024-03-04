Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $36,376,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 325.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 693,010 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,939.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 554,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 527,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 732,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 525,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ASB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

