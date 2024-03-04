Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of WEX by 111.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

NYSE WEX opened at $220.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average of $192.69. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $224.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,399 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,479. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

