Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $613.81 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $649.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

