Profund Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $410.61 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $184.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

