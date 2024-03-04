Profund Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $152.47 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average is $112.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASND. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

