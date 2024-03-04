Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

