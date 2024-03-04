Profund Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $136.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile



Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

