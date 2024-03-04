Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

NYSE:CHT opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

