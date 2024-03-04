Profund Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lantheus by 15.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,729 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 132.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $63,740,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 416,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,952,000 after buying an additional 163,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

LNTH opened at $64.64 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

