Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Banco de Chile Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BCH opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.40. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.49 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is 54.00%.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

