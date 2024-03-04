Profund Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Repligen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,558,000 after acquiring an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,117,000 after acquiring an additional 137,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $195.52 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.56, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.56 and a 200-day moving average of $168.53.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

