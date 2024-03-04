Profund Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FMC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FMC by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FMC by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,762,000 after acquiring an additional 169,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FMC by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in FMC by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $57.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

