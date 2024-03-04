Profund Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP grew its holdings in XPO by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 68,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,400,000 after acquiring an additional 147,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $120.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

