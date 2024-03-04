Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,609 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE ASB opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $322.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

