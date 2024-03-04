Profund Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $78,559.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,503 shares of company stock valued at $685,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $80.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.