Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,163 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,127,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ SANA opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 1,818,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

