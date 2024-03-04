Profund Advisors LLC Sells 681 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Quarry LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $72.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

