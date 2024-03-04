Profund Advisors LLC Sells 807 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $79.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

