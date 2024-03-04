Profund Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $159.92 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

