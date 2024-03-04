Profund Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $53,000.
Lithia Motors Stock Performance
Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $299.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.38 and a 200-day moving average of $288.00. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59.
Lithia Motors Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.
Insider Activity at Lithia Motors
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.40.
Lithia Motors Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
