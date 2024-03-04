Profund Advisors LLC Sells 845 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CubeSmart by 63.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.0 %

CUBE stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

