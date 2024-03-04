Profund Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,018,000 after purchasing an additional 227,360 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,842,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 58.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after buying an additional 127,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $156.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.56. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $158.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

