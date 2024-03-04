Profund Advisors LLC Sells 982 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

