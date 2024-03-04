Profund Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

