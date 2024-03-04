Profund Advisors LLC Takes $237,000 Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.95 on Monday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $515.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.20.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

