Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

