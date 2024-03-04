Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $82.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $83.04.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

