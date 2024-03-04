Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after buying an additional 125,181 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,886,000 after buying an additional 1,790,307 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,663,000 after buying an additional 99,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

