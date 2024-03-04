Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $83.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.