Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AMRC)

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMRC. Raymond James cut their target price on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.92.

Ameresco Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of AMRC opened at $19.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 302.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.