Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Issued By Zacks Research

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

GOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

