Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Marcus Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:MCS)

Get Marcus alerts:

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Marcus Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $454.58 million, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Marcus by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 682.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 122,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.