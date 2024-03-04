Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Paramount Global Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Paramount Global in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.08 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

PARAA opened at 20.72 on Monday. Paramount Global has a one year low of 13.40 and a one year high of 27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is 18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARAA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $2,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $289,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

