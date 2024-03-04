Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Reduced by Analyst

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE BCE opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. BCE has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.15%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

