Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised by Desjardins

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CM. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at $48.51 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6634 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,331,000 after buying an additional 1,395,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,153,000 after acquiring an additional 476,342 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,709 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,089,000 after buying an additional 2,730,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after buying an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.