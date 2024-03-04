Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CM)

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CM stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6634 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

