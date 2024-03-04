Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lowered by Analyst

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Euroseas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $11.64 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Euroseas Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $39.62 on Monday. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $277.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.15%.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

