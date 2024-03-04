Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Decreased by Sidoti Csr

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Group in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Orion Group Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of ORN stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $216.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.