Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

COO stock opened at $102.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $102.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,280 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

