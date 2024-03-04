Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut by Analyst

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NYSE TD opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,341,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

